Mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures in the low 40s are in the forecast for Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

But — and isn't there always a but when it comes to weather in late January? —the weather service said Long Island can expect a lot of rain, and possibly sleet or trace amounts of snow, Friday night and Saturday before partly sunny skies return again Sunday.

Earlier forecasts called for mostly light snow, but now weather service forecasters said the system bringing that colder air and snow will likely remain more to the north and west, leaving Long Island with mostly "a wintry mix" consisting primarily of that sleet and rain.

That is in part due to the prediction that daytime temperatures Thursday through Monday are expected to be in the low- to mid-40s, with overnight temperatures expected to be in the 30s — with the exception of Thursday night into Friday, when the overnight temperature is expected to fall into the mid-20s, forecasters said.

Gale winds are possible for South Shore waters on Saturday, the weather service said.

The chance of precipitation Saturday is 90 percent.