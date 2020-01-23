TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny and warmer 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures in the low 40s are in the forecast for Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

But — and isn't there always a but when it comes to weather in late January? —the weather service said Long Island can expect a lot of rain, and possibly sleet or trace amounts of snow, Friday night and Saturday before partly sunny skies return again Sunday.

Earlier forecasts called for mostly light snow, but now weather service forecasters said the system bringing that colder air and snow will likely remain more to the north and west, leaving Long Island with mostly "a wintry mix" consisting primarily of that sleet and rain.

That is in part due to the prediction that daytime temperatures Thursday through Monday are expected to be in the low- to mid-40s, with overnight temperatures expected to be in the 30s — with the exception of Thursday night into Friday, when the overnight temperature is expected to fall into the mid-20s, forecasters said.

Gale winds are possible for South Shore waters on Saturday, the weather service said.

The chance of precipitation Saturday is 90 percent.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

