The next seven days will see the weather bounce from cold but sunny, to possible rain and snow Friday night and Saturday, to warm and sunny starting Sunday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Thursday's thermometers should reach 36 degrees, though it will feel like 10 to 20, the weather service said.

"Expect sunshine to be filtered through some higher level thin clouds, but mostly in the afternoon," the forecasters said in a statement. "High temperatures will be below normal."

Friday should be even warmer at 41 degrees. The wind chill, however, will be 25 to 30, forecasters said.

After midnight, there is a 20% chance of rain and snow. The odds favoring rain rise to 30% on Saturday, when the high should hit 43 degrees, forecasters said.

Saturday night should be mostly cloudy. Sunday and Monday should be at least partly sunny, with the former's high reaching 44 degrees and the latter's top temperature rising to 51.

Clouds return Tuesday, though the warm spell lasts at least until Wednesday, when there is a 40% chance of rain and the temperature will reach about 50 degrees.