Rain is forecast to fall through Friday afternoon, and Thursday’s temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 44 degrees and a low of 42, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime precipitation could total between a quarter and half an inch, according to the forecast, which is based on readings in Farmingdale at Republic Airport. An additional three-quarters to one inch of rain could fall Thursday night.

Rain is expected to taper off Friday afternoon. Strong wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible late in the day and into the evening, when the temperature is to fall to a low of 25 degrees, the forecast says.

ISLIP, NY 41° Cloudy 46°/44°

The sun will come out Saturday during the day, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 37 degrees and a low of 26 at night.

The high is expected to be 41 degrees on Sunday.