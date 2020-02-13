TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Foggy, wet morning commute 

The National Weather Service says patches of fog and clouds should lift as the rain stops, beginning around 2 p.m.  Temperatures should hit a high of 48 degrees. News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Long Island's commuters must endure another wet start to the day Thursday — and there could be patches of fog before 11 a.m., the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The clouds should lift as the rain quits the Island, starting around 2 p.m., and the thermometer should hit a high of 48 degrees. That is quite a bit warmer than the 32-degree mean for Feb. 13, according to the weather service's records, which date back to 1963.

A brief cold spell is expected to set in Friday, and skies should remain at least partly sunny through Monday's Presidents' Day holiday. A warming trend will raise temperatures to 45 degrees by the holiday before the rain returns Tuesday night, the weather service said.

Until then, Friday should be sunny and brisk, with thermometers dropping to 28 degrees shortly before the sun sets. Friday's nighttime low will be a mere 11 degrees, the weather service said.

What the weather service calls a "cold surge," however, will prove fleeting on Long Island, as a sunny Saturday is forecast with a high of 33 degrees, followed by at least a partly sunny Sunday, when the high should hit 44 degrees.

Monday's holiday will be a close twin. Tuesday, though also warm with a high of 50 degrees, likely will be ruled by rain, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

