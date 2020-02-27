At least it isn't snow.

And, forecasters at the National Weather Service said, at least the rain Long Island has experienced the past few days — which figures to make a bit of a mess for the early morning commute Thursday — should be gone by around 7 a.m. or so, with clearing skies in the future possibly through to next Tuesday.

The bad news? Though it's been a pretty mild winter so far (wait, it's been winter?) temperatures will drop as the remainder of the week moves on, with a high of just 44 degrees expected Thursday and a high of 40 expected Friday. Overnight lows will plunge into the low-to-mid 20s both nights, forecasters said.

In some cases, the weather service said, temperatures could drop into the teens.

"Temperatures will continue to drop through the day as cold air is pushed into the area," the weather service said in its regional summary issued at 4:10 a.m. Thursday. It added: "By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Low temperatures drop tonight into the 20s for most of the area with more interior locations dropping into the teens. Gusty winds will allow for wind chills to drop into the low teens and single digits."

Power outages are possible, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The weather service also has issued a gale warning for all Long Island waters, in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

That warning advised mariners to alter plans and, if possible, to remain in port and secure vessels for what it called "severe conditions."