Thursday will be one of those days when the outdoors beckons: sunny, warm, with a daytime high of 49 degrees, and winds topping out at 10 mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Friday night, however, just might offer some surprise snow, though the weekend promises at least partly sunny skies.

By early Friday afternoon, light rain should begin: the odds are 60%, the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fair ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 41° Fair 49°/38° 49°/38° SEE FULL FORECAST

Any showers will mix with snow between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., and then switch to snow, as temperatures fall to 30 or so. However, “Little or no snow accumulation is expected,” forecasters said.

A high around 45 degrees is expected

Saturday might begin with some light snow — the odds are 30% before 7 a.m. —but then sunny skies will prevail, bringing the high for the day to 42 degrees.

The night should be clear and cold — thermometers are expected to fall to 29 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday offers both sun and warmth, with a high of about 52 degrees. The daytime high is well above March’s mean temperature of 39.3.

Monday will be much the same, but even warmer, with a high of 56 degrees expected.

Showers could return on Tuesday, however, with the weather service assessing the odds at 40%.