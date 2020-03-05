TODAY'S PAPER
The National Weather Service says Long Island will see a sunny and warm day with a high temperature of 49 degrees. News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla
Thursday will be one of those days when the outdoors beckons: sunny, warm, with a daytime high of 49 degrees, and winds topping out at 10 mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Friday night, however, just might offer some surprise snow, though the weekend promises at least partly sunny skies.

By early Friday afternoon, light rain should begin: the odds are 60%, the weather service said.

Any showers will mix with snow between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., and then switch to snow, as temperatures fall to 30 or so. However, “Little or no snow accumulation is expected,” forecasters said.

A high around 45 degrees is expected

Saturday might begin with some light snow — the odds are 30% before 7 a.m. —but then sunny skies will prevail, bringing the high for the day to 42 degrees.

The night should be clear and cold — thermometers are expected to fall to 29 degrees.

Sunday offers both sun and warmth, with a high of about 52 degrees. The daytime high is well above March’s mean temperature of 39.3.

Monday will be much the same, but even warmer, with a high of 56 degrees expected.

Showers could return on Tuesday, however, with the weather service assessing the odds at 40%.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

