Thursday will be cloudy, with "near seasonable" temperatures and rain likely overnight, the National Weather Service said.

A high in the upper 40s is expected.

Temperatures will then soar into the low 60s Friday, when the rain will continue thanks to an approaching frontal system. A thunderstorm is also possible, the weather service said.

"This system passes east by Friday afternoon, with very mild, dry and breezy conditions in its wake," the weather service said.

The weekend so far looks to be sunny, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, the weather service said.

Monday is also expected to be sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. Rain could return overnight, however, and continue into Tuesday, the weather service said.

Tuesday's high will be in the low 50s, the weather service said.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, and the high will likely be in the low 50s again.