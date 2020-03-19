TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rainy and warm

The National Weather Service predicted a daytime high of 51 degrees with rain through Thursday morning, mostly before 11 a.m. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Umbrellas will help encourage social distancing on Thursday, as the National Weather Service in Islip says it will rain through the morning, mostly before 11 a.m.

The predicted daytime high of 51 degrees shows how far winter has receded.

Downpours also are likely into the early hours of Friday morning and possibly stretching into the day. The weather service puts the odds of precipitation at 40%.

And Friday will be unusually warm.

“Temperatures should get into the 70s across western sections, with the 50s and 60s across eastern sections,” the weather service said in a forecast for the tristate region Thursday. “Areas of fog may also linger through the day across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut."

The weekend should be sunny, with Saturday’s high reaching 49 degrees and Sunday’s a cooler 41 degrees. 

Monday’s weather is unsettled. There is a chance of rain and even snow before noon, the weather service said, and then rain may take over. A high near 43 degrees is expected.

The sun returns on Tuesday and the daytime high should be a mild 51 degrees.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search