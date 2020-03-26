Thursday should be marvelous weather-wise, with the National Weather Service in Islip predicting sunny skies and a high in the low 50s.

Those clear skies, however, will prove fleeting as the weekend looks soggy — though the forecasts for Friday and even Saturday morning offer hope.

The damp weather will begin Thursday night, the weather service said.

"A light south wind is expected for tonight with light rain arriving late at night in advance of a frontal system and weak low pressure," the experts said.

Then, they said, "On Friday, there will be the chance of light rain in the morning, followed by clearing skies for the afternoon."

Flooding appears quite unlikely.

"Rainfall totals will be light, under a tenth of an inch," the weather service said.

A high near 54 degrees is expected.

On Saturday, rain is likely, mostly after 2 p.m., though once again it should not add up to more than a tenth of an inch, the weather service said. The high temperature will be in the low 50s, the weather service said.

Showers are expected to continue that night and on into Sunday, when the odds of precipitation are about 80%.

The temperature will remain mild at about 55 degrees, the forecasters said.

Both Monday and Tuesday should be at least partly sunny, with highs in the 50s.

Clouds could return Wednesday, possibly bringing more rain, the weather service said. A high near 50 degrees is predicted.