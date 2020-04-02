TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
39° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy afternoon, rain tonight

The National Weather Service says afternoon clouds will lead to rain tonight, with temperature highs in the low to mid-50s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Thursday’s weather departs from its more usual track, with afternoon clouds and then rain at night traveling for once from the east to the west — a change from the normal west to east weather pattern, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Showers are most likely over the eastern part of Long Island — until the weekend, which looks sunny.

Before that, the weather service said Thursday, "The chance of rain lingers into Friday decreasing late morning into the afternoon as the low moves well out into the Atlantic. Breezy conditions will persist today and tonight with northwest winds 15 to 20 miles an hour, gusting as high as 30 miles an hour."

Expect daytime thermometers to register around normal from now through Wednesday, the weather service said, which means highs in the low to mid-50s.

After an at least partly sunny stretch from Saturday to Tuesday, the clouds are expected to roll in Wednesday, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search