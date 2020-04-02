Thursday’s weather departs from its more usual track, with afternoon clouds and then rain at night traveling for once from the east to the west — a change from the normal west to east weather pattern, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Showers are most likely over the eastern part of Long Island — until the weekend, which looks sunny.

Before that, the weather service said Thursday, "The chance of rain lingers into Friday decreasing late morning into the afternoon as the low moves well out into the Atlantic. Breezy conditions will persist today and tonight with northwest winds 15 to 20 miles an hour, gusting as high as 30 miles an hour."

Expect daytime thermometers to register around normal from now through Wednesday, the weather service said, which means highs in the low to mid-50s.

After an at least partly sunny stretch from Saturday to Tuesday, the clouds are expected to roll in Wednesday, the weather service said.