Thursday looks like a wild weather day, though the daytime high will be a mild 60 degrees, forecasters said.

At least partly clear skies in the early morning will be succeeded by showers arriving a few hours later, along with possible thunderstorms, falling temperatures, small hail and gusts of wind as fast as 45 mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for Nassau from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while a wind advisory was issued for Suffolk from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

After all that, the Friday to Sunday stretch should be at least partly sunny, the experts advised.

And Thursday’s rain should prove fleeting.

"The rain will come to a quick end as the front sweeps through," the weather service said.

It added, "West winds will increase behind the front with gusts up to 45 mph. Cold air will then filter in tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s to lower 40s."

Friday’s morning sunshine will be followed by overcast skies, with fierce wind gusts of up to 44 mph, the weather service said. The temperature should reach the low 50s.

Saturday, offering a similar daytime high and wind gusts just a third of their earlier peak, should be bright and clear, the forecasters said.

The clouds likely return Sunday. The high for the day will be in the low 50s.

Rain probably returns that night and just might stick around through Wednesday, though the odds of precipitation diminish to 30% by Tuesday from 80% on Monday.

Monday's high is expected to be near 60 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday should see highs in the mid- to upper 50s.