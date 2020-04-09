TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
47° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Thunderstorms, high winds

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Thursday looks like a wild weather day, though the daytime high will be a mild 60 degrees, forecasters said.

At least partly clear skies in the early morning will be succeeded by showers arriving a few hours later, along with possible thunderstorms, falling temperatures, small hail and gusts of wind as fast as 45 mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for Nassau from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while a wind advisory was issued for Suffolk from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

After all that, the Friday to Sunday stretch should be at least partly sunny, the experts advised.

And Thursday’s rain should prove fleeting.

"The rain will come to a quick end as the front sweeps through," the weather service said.

It added, "West winds will increase behind the front with gusts up to 45 mph. Cold air will then filter in tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s to lower 40s."

Friday’s morning sunshine will be followed by overcast skies, with fierce wind gusts of up to 44 mph, the weather service said. The temperature should reach the low 50s.

Saturday, offering a similar daytime high and wind gusts just a third of their earlier peak, should be bright and clear, the forecasters said.

The clouds likely return Sunday. The high for the day will be in the low 50s.

Rain probably returns that night and just might stick around through Wednesday, though the odds of precipitation diminish to 30% by Tuesday from 80% on Monday.

Monday's high is expected to be near 60 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday should see highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search