Thursday’s increasingly overcast skies could bring a few showers, the National Weather Service said, and long before they develop Suffolk is in under a frost advisory until 9 a.m.

And don’t put away the winter coats yet. Or the umbrellas.

“It will remain quite cool today, with high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal,” the weather service said. A high near 45 degrees is expected.

“Low pressure approaching from the Ohio Valley will then (bring) a cool rain from tonight into Friday night as it jumps to the mid-Atlantic coast and then heads out to sea,” the weather service said. Friday's high will be near 49 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday should be bright and clear with clement temperatures — finally. A daytime high of just below 60 degrees is anticipated.

That will be the weekend day to savor, except for downpour-lovers.

The odds of rain Sunday are 70%. A high in the low 50s is predicted.

Monday has a 50% chance of rain and while Tuesday should bring out the sun, the showers could be back on Wednesday, the weather service said. Highs will be in the 50s, the weather service said.