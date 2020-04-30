Thursday’s April showers will continue into early May on Friday, though the sun should return by Saturday and stick around for Sunday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Until then, the downpours — with the odds of precipitation assessed at 40% — could be accompanied by stiff breezes, with gusts reaching 37 mph.

"A strong frontal system will bring moderate to heavy rainfall tonight into Friday morning," the experts said. “Rainfall amounts will average between 1 and 2½ inches across most of the area, with the potential for 2 to 3 inches across western areas."

A high near 59 degrees is expected.

For Friday, the weather service said the odds of rain were higher — 80% — though breezes should be much calmer, only reaching around the mid-teens. The high should be in the low 60s, the weather service said.

Saturday’s sun will help push temperatures to 65 degrees. Sunday will be quite similar, though five degrees colder, the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Monday, with a high near 60 degrees predicted. Tuesday and Wednesday should both be clear and bright, with highs in the 50s, the weather service said.