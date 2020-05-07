Thursday promises fair weather, with sunshine and a high in the low 60s, though southern Nassau could see minor coastal flooding at night, the National Weather Service said.

A flood advisory has been issued for the area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

No snow is predicted for Long Island — unlike for parts of New England — though that unusual weather will bring rain.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 44° Mostly Cloudy 65°/46° 65°/46° SEE FULL FORECAST

Friday afternoon probably will turn rainy after 3 p.m., the weather service said. A high of 56 degrees is expected.

Showers look likely Saturday morning, especially before 7 a.m., though they might stick around in spots until about 1 p.m., the forecasters said. The high will only be 51 degrees and gusts of wind could hit 41 mph.

Sunday could be a good day to be out and about: it is expected to be sunny with a high in the mid-50s.

While the rain could return Monday, the weather service said the Tuesday to Wednesday stretch should be at least partly sunny. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s.