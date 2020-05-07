TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny with highs in the 60s

The National Weather Service says Thursday will have fair weather, with sunshine and a high in the low 60s, and southern Nassau could see minor coastal flooding at night. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Thursday promises fair weather, with sunshine and a high in the low 60s, though southern Nassau could see minor coastal flooding at night, the National Weather Service said.

A  flood advisory has been issued for the area between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

No snow is predicted for Long Island — unlike for parts of New England — though that unusual weather will bring rain.

Friday afternoon probably will turn rainy after 3 p.m., the weather service said. A high of 56 degrees is expected.

Showers look likely Saturday morning, especially before 7 a.m., though they might stick around in spots until about 1 p.m., the forecasters said. The high will only be 51 degrees and gusts of wind could hit 41 mph.

Sunday could be a good day to be out and about: it is expected to be sunny with a high in the mid-50s.

While the rain could return Monday, the weather service said the Tuesday to Wednesday stretch should be at least partly sunny. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

