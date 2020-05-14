Thursday promises delightful weather: sunny with a daytime high of 61 degrees and breezes clocking in no faster than 14 mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

However, forecasters issued a hazardous weather outlook for Friday because thunderstorms could deliver damaging wind gusts as a cold front replaces a notable warm front that will bring near summertime heat.

"Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will soar into the 80s across much of New York City, northeast New Jersey, and the lower Hudson Valley,” the weather service said of Friday's forecast. "Farther east, temperatures will generally remain in the 70s, although a few locations along the immediate coastline will likely remain in the 60s."

Rain could start Thursday night: The weather service put the odds of precipitation at 60%. Clouds will keep the nighttime temperature from falling below the mid-50s.

While there might be a little rain Friday morning, those downpours become increasingly likely after 3 p.m., the weather service said.

Saturday should start off cloudy but then the skies should gradually clear, and the temperature should rise into the low 70s, the weather service said.

Sunday will be at least partly sunny though cooler, with a daytime high of 59 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday both could have downpours but Wednesday looks bright and clear. Highs are expected to be in the 60s.