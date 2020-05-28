Drizzle — so appealing if it’s chocolate syrup on ice cream, but so much less if it’s how the day begins — is precisely what the forecasters expect for Thursday morning.

Long Islanders who step outside could also find dense fog has slashed visibility to a quarter mile or less, a hazardous weather condition that should lift at about 8 a.m. though patches may persist until nearly midday, the National Weather Service said.

And then the Island is in for a bit of a damp stretch from Thursday to Saturday, though the Sunday to Wednesday period should be at least partly sunny, the weather service said.

"High pressure well offshore will continue to bring plenty of moisture across the area resulting in a chance for scattered rain showers throughout the day and into this evening," the weather service said of Thursday's forecast.

Look for daytime highs in the high 60s and low 70s through Saturday. Tropical depression Bertha will remain west of the Island as it departs the Eastern Seaboard after saturating the Carolinas, the weather service said.

The service said the odds of downpours on Long Island rise from 30% on Thursday to 50% on both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday should please outdoors lovers with clear skies and a daytime high of 70 degrees.

The same weather prevails through Wednesday, though it will be slightly cooler.