TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Storms, minor flooding, strong rip currents

The National Weather Service in Islip said on Thursday Long Island will experience thunderstorms and showers with potentially heavy rain that could cause minor flooding with high temperatures in the mid-70s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Thunderstorms and showers with potentially heavy rain that could cause what the National Weather Service in Islip calls minor, nuisance flooding all can be expected on Thursday, forecasters said.

And there is a high risk of strong rip currents along the Atlantic Coast.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid-70s. That is around five degrees cooler than the high for Friday, when the sun should return after possibly more downpours and thunderstorms Thursday night, the weather service said.

And then another front arrives in time for a promising Saturday forecast as it “will bring a cooler and drier air mass to start the weekend,” the weather service said.

"High pressure will begin to build in on Saturday from south central Canada," the weather service said. "Highs forecast Saturday are well into the 70s and near normal."

A sunny Saturday, when the daytime high will reach 75 degrees or so, will be followed by a cloudy, slightly cooler Sunday, when there is a 30% chance of rain after noon. A high near 72 degrees is expected.

There are the same odds of showers on Monday but both Tuesday and Wednesday should be at least partly sunny, the weather service said. Highs will be in the 70s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search