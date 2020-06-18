Long Islanders can expect patchy fog Thursday morning, along with a rise in humidity and a slight chance of showers after noon, the National Weather Service said.

The fog should clear out by 8 a.m. The day will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees, the weather service said.

Then on Friday, the weather service said, "After a good deal of morning clouds and some patchy fog, breaks in the clouds should develop with some partial sunshine. Warm and humid conditions are expected with temperatures in the lower and middle 80s, with middle and upper 70s closer to the coast."

ISLIP, NY 64° Fog 73°/64°

There is a 20% chance of showers Friday and Saturday, which is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with highs again in the upper 70s, the weather service said.

Rain is possible Monday, but the sun should return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the 80s all three days, the weather service said.