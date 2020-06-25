TODAY'S PAPER
The National Weather Service in Islip said Thursday will be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the low 80s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Thursday and Friday will offer just the kind of weather Long Islanders might wish for this weekend, when umbrellas could be needed.

Sunshine with highs in the low 80s for Thursday and Friday may give way to some soggy patches on Saturday and more storms on Sunday, the National Weather Service in Islip said. 

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the South Shore through Thursday night, the experts said.

The odds of downpours and thunderstorms are 20% after noon on Saturday. Those chances rise to 50% that night — the same probability as Sunday.

A daytime high of 86 degrees is expected on both days, the weather service said.

Monday should be bright and clear. There is a 30% chance of storms on Tuesday, and Wednesday should see the sunshine return, the weather service said.

Highs in the 80s are expected all three days, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

