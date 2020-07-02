TODAY'S PAPER
Thursday’s sunshine, calm breezes and a daytime high in the mid-80s may seem especially inviting after a bit of a wild night, as the National Weather Service noted its Islip office reported hail.

There is a 30% chance of downpours and perhaps thunderstorms after midday on Friday, and they may last into early Saturday. But any storms should depart after noon, allowing smaller, coronavirus pandemic-era Independence Day celebrations to take place under sunny skies with temperatures just below 80 degrees, the forecasters said.

"Temperatures will average near normal tonight, then climb slightly above normal through Friday," the forecasters said. 

And the humidity that can intensify how hot it feels should clear off.

On the July Fourth holiday, the weather service said: "It will be a touch cooler with slightly lower humidity to begin the weekend."

Sunshine should rule the Sunday to Wednesday period, with no showers expected and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

