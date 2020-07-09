Thursday should be a sultry summer day with sunshine and a daytime high of 84 degrees, but Long Island should escape a possibly hazardous heat wave headed to northern New Jersey, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Friday, however, could see showers and thunderstorms on the Island. The odds of rain are 90%, and it could be a soggy night too. A high in the low 80s is expected, the weather service said.

Saturday also could be damp though the odds do decline to 50%, the forecasters said, predicting a high of 84 degrees during the day.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Partly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 74° Partly Cloudy 83°/73° 83°/73° SEE FULL FORECAST

Downpours should clear away by about midday on Sunday, freeing Long Islanders to hit the beach or go for a bike ride or just relax in a deck chair. The high for the day will be in the mid-80s once again.

Monday should be bright and clear, the weather service said, though more rain may arrive Tuesday, when there is a 30% chance of storms. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunny skies should return on Wednesday, however, when a high of 84 degrees is predicted.