TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Humid and sunny, highs in the 80s

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Thursday should be a sultry summer day with sunshine and a daytime high of 84 degrees, but Long Island should escape a possibly hazardous heat wave headed to northern New Jersey, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Friday, however, could see showers and thunderstorms on the Island. The odds of rain are 90%, and it could be a soggy night too. A high in the low 80s is expected, the weather service said.

Saturday also could be damp though the odds do decline to 50%, the forecasters said, predicting a high of 84 degrees during the day.

Downpours should clear away by about midday on Sunday, freeing Long Islanders to hit the beach or go for a bike ride or just relax in a deck chair. The high for the day will be in the mid-80s once again.

Monday should be bright and clear, the weather service said, though more rain may arrive Tuesday, when there is a 30% chance of storms. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunny skies should return on Wednesday, however, when a high of 84 degrees is predicted.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Joseph Garcia, president of the Farmingdale Chamber of Developer wants to build hotel near Republic Airport
Midgi Moore is the founder and CEO of Good to Know: New ways to experience dream destinations
Suzanne and Marvin Gurwitz celebrated their 60th wedding Love Story: Their double dates turned into single dates
The God Squad: Jesus' essence is primarily divine
A bicyclist takes a break at Belmont Lake West Babylon boasts good schools, waterfront, golf course
Eileen Minogue, Executive Director of Book Fairies, at Magic touches: Book Fairies bring joy to children on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search