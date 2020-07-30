Long Islanders should brace for a hot and humid day Thursday with a high of 87 degrees, but Friday will be cooler, courtesy of a Great Lakes cold front headed to the Island, meteorologists said.

Thursday's weather would qualify for a heat advisory but the National Weather Service requires at least two days of sultry weather for its heat advisories.

There also is a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 2 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

And look for lots of possible storms from Friday to Wednesday, though happily Saturday should be the sunny exception.

There is a 40% chance showers will restrain the high temperature during the day on Friday to just 81 degrees, forecasters said.

Saturday should be just a few degrees hotter during the day and Sunday should be just as warm, though there is a 40% chance of more storms.

The odds of rain rise to 50% on Monday, and are precisely the same on Tuesday. The odds of rain diminish to 30% on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Highs in the low 80s are predicted for all three days.

And the weather service is cautiously watching Tropical Storm Isaias now forming in southern climes.

"Potential impacts from the system could be felt early next week, such as high surf and coastal flooding," the weather service said, adding: "It`s much too early to provide any specific details, but the storm should be closely monitored."