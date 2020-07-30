TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Hot and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms

The National Weather Service says Thursday will be a hot and humid day with a high of 87 degrees. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Long Islanders should brace for a hot and humid day Thursday with a high of 87 degrees, but Friday will be cooler, courtesy of a Great Lakes cold front headed to the Island, meteorologists said.

Thursday's weather would qualify for a heat advisory but the National Weather Service requires at least two days of sultry weather for its heat advisories.

There also is a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers after 2 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

And look for lots of possible storms from Friday to Wednesday, though happily Saturday should be the sunny exception.

There is a 40% chance showers will restrain the high temperature during the day on Friday to just 81 degrees, forecasters said.

Saturday should be just a few degrees hotter during the day and Sunday should be just as warm, though there is a 40% chance of more storms.

The odds of rain rise to 50% on Monday, and are precisely the same on Tuesday. The odds of rain diminish to 30% on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Highs in the low 80s are predicted for all three days.

And the weather service is cautiously watching Tropical Storm Isaias now forming in southern climes.

"Potential impacts from the system could be felt early next week, such as high surf and coastal flooding," the weather service said, adding: "It`s much too early to provide any specific details, but the storm should be closely monitored."

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Proposed code changes for development along the waterfront Long-awaited draft released for Port Washington business district
With Janet and Pat Mennona's big anniversary celebration Love Story: They were friends until romance bloomed
Blossom end rot is a disorder caused by Q&A: Blossom end rot, staking an oak tree and stunted parsley
The Marine Nature Study Area in Oceanside offers Oceanside a close-knit, family-friendly locale
Katherine St George, 18, of Merrick, graduated in John F. Kennedy High graduate places in top 10, wins $80G
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at an event Citing 'LI Divided,' Bellone rebukes Trump over fair housing 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search