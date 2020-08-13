A 30% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday will keep the humid spell going, though daytime highs should not surpass the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

While Saturday looks sunny, that same 30% probability of showers returns Sunday.

Before that, the timing of any downpours differs on Thursday and Friday, with storms arriving on the former mainly after 2 p.m., and — after a cloudy night — developing before midday on the latter.

At least any storms should be fairly brief.

"Both days will feature partly to mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the time will however be dry," the weather service said. "High temperatures will be near or slightly above normal, and it will continue to feel muggy."

Highs should be around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

After possible downpours on Sunday, there is a 40% chance of the same on Monday, with a daytime high in the low 80s, the weather service said.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday should offer clear skies and daytime highs also in the low 80s.