TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy and humid, chance of showers

The National Weather Service said there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday for Long Island and Friday will keep the humid spell going, though daytime highs should not surpass the low 80s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Geoff Bansen has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 30% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday will keep the humid spell going, though daytime highs should not surpass the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

While Saturday looks sunny, that same 30% probability of showers returns Sunday.

Before that, the timing of any downpours differs on Thursday and Friday, with storms arriving on the former mainly after 2 p.m., and — after a cloudy night — developing before midday on the latter.

At least any storms should be fairly brief. 

"Both days will feature partly to mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most of the time will however be dry," the weather service said. "High temperatures will be near or slightly above normal, and it will continue to feel muggy."

Highs should be around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

After possible downpours on Sunday, there is a 40% chance of the same on Monday, with a daytime high in the low 80s, the weather service said.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday should offer clear skies and daytime highs also in the low 80s. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

Deborah Galloway visits St. David AME Zion Cemetery Telling their stories: Research highlights the role of enslaved people on LI
Police at a serious crash on the Wantagh DOT: Wantagh State Parkway south closed for crash
Clara Pomerantz, an East Hills Village trustee who Technology helps make pen pals of students and seniors
The Long Island Rail Road must have positive Report says LIRR still a ways off on positive train control
Male and female zucchini flowers need to be Caring for squash, hydrangeas and coneflowers in your garden 
Kodak Tower in Rochester. A Trump administration loan Janison: Trump Kodak moment gives him bad exposure
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search