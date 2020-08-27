Nassau, Suffolk and the metro area are at an "enhanced risk" for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening, with large hail and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said.

Expect brief heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado also could hit the area, forecasters warn.

The temperature is expected to soar into the high 80s with oppressive humidity.

The predicted storm could cause fallout for Long Islanders just recovered — and in some cases, still recovering — from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, which knocked down hundreds of trees and caused massive power outages earlier this month. Some residents are still waiting to address the removal of vulnerable trees.

The weather service said that while the storms are expected to move through the area relatively quickly, sunny skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms are likely Friday, when temperatures will again soar into the upper 80s. There is a significant chance of storms again Friday evening, with heavy rain likely all day Saturday and a chance of thunderstorms possible Sunday.