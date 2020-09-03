The spots of fog that could put Thursday morning drivers at risk should burn off by 10 a.m., allowing the sun to break through and raise temperatures to the mid-80s, the National Weather Service said.

And after a 40% chance of storms Thursday night, Long Islanders can expect clear skies through the weekend, Monday’s Labor Day holiday and at least until Wednesday.

Before that, however, Atlantic Ocean swimmers and surfers may encounter a high risk of rip currents on Thursday, the weather service said.

The summer of 2020 has been abnormally hot and dry, and that pattern will persist at least into next week, the forecasters said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 72° Cloudy 86°/71° 86°/71° SEE FULL FORECAST

The average temperature of 74.6 degrees for the three months of the 2020 meteorological summer was just two-tenths of a degree below the record set in 2010 of 74.8 degrees, the weather service said.

The weather service's records began in 1963 for Islip. June, July and August make up the meteorological summer. The astronomical summer runs from June 20 to Sept. 20.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And the amount of rain this summer has been less than needed: Nassau is abnormally dry and Suffolk is in the midst of a moderate drought, according to the Drought Monitor, a government project with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Look for the heat, for once coupled with low humidity, to dominate Friday, with sun and a high of 86 degrees expected, the weather service said.

"As is typical of cold frontal passages here, dry air should arrive first daytime Friday while downslope northwest flow holds temps above normal," the weather service said.

And then, the weather service said, "daytime heating should then return to temps running several degrees above average from Sunday into early next week."

The coming weekend on Long Island will be cooler than the workweek, with daytime highs in just the upper 70s despite all the sunny skies expected.

Not until Wednesday will temperatures make it into the low 80s, forecasters said.

And Omar, now about 335 miles north northeast of Bermuda and still headed east, has been downgraded to a tropical depression and should dissolve by Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.