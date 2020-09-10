Rain and thunderstorms Thursday could drench Long Island with as much as two inches of precipitation — possibly causing some flash flooding — before the storms depart on Friday morning and the sun returns, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Nassau County through 8 a.m.

Just before 6 a.m., the weather service said, "Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen for some parts of the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

The weather service had previously issued a flood advisory for Nassau through 6:15 a.m.

While Saturday looks like a late-summer stunner, with sunshine and a high of 71 degrees, the odds of more rain arriving on Sunday afternoon are 70% and there is a 50% chance of a soggy Monday, the weather service said.

Daytime highs on both Thursday and Friday, when Atlantic Ocean beachgoers will face a moderate risk of rip currents, should be in the mid-70s.

"Cloudy, humid conditions dominate today as widespread showers and thunderstorms overspread the area as a cold front approaches from the west," the weather service said Thursday. "There may be a lull in the precipitation for a period this afternoon before the cold front approaches this afternoon bringing the second round."

Friday may begin with downpours but they should prove fleeting.

"The cold front will push east of the area on Friday morning as drier and less humid air begins to filter into the region," the weather service said.

Clouds may sweep in Saturday afternoon but Sunday’s rain may hold off until after midday, when the odds that umbrellas will have to replace parasols are 70%. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Monday’s downpours may clear out by the early afternoon, and the rest of the day should be sunny and a few degrees warmer, with a high of 78 degrees expected, the weather service said.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday could be picture-perfect, with sunshine and thermometers hovering around the low 70s during the day.