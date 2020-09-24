Sunshine, clouds and possible rain — with daytime highs in the mid-70s or higher — are all in the forecast for Thursday through the beginning of next week.

For now, Long Islanders can expect an at least partly sunny Thursday and an overcast night, according to the National Weather Service's Islip office.

"High clouds well out ahead of the remnants of Beta will continue to make their way into the area today," the weather service said Thursday. "This may keep temperatures a degree or cooler than yesterday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80s and lows in the 50s to lower 60s."

Post-tropical cyclone Beta was drenching Mississippi, bound for the Tennessee Valley and possibly onto the southern Appalachians, as of 5 a.m., the College Park, Maryland-based Weather Prediction Center said. Beta should keep heading northeast for the next 16 hours.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fair ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 54° Fair 77°/60° 77°/60° SEE FULL FORECAST

Long Island swimmers and surfers should be wary, as there is a moderate risk of Atlantic Ocean beaches developing rip currents, the weather service said.

Look for a sunny Friday on the Island with a daytime high of 76 degrees. There is a 20% chance of showers on Saturday and it is expected to be a few degrees cooler during the day.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday should be bright and clear. There is a 30% chance of showers arriving before dawn Monday and departing in time for a sunny Tuesday.

Downpours are possible Tuesday night — the chances again are 30% — but the sun should return Wednesday, when the high is expected to be near 69 degrees, the weather service said.