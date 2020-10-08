TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny and breezy, highs in the 60s

The National Weather Service’s Islip office said Thursday will be sunny with a daytime high in the low 60s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Thursday is expected to be a delightful autumn day — sunny with a daytime high in the low 60s — and while the fierce winds that blew through the night are calmer, gusts still could hit almost 30 mph, forecasters said.

This recent band of fine weather is expected to continue on Friday, as well as on Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures during the day will climb into the low 70s —unusually high for the season, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

The forecast for the Monday to Thursday stretch, however, now has at least a 30% or 40% chance of rain every day, a switch from the sunny forecast seen earlier this week that the weather service partly attributed to "remnant moisture" from Hurricane Delta.

That powerful storm is expected to intensify before it strikes the northern Gulf Coast, with Louisiana threatened by "hurricane-force winds" by Friday and storm surge warnings issued for the central Gulf Coast into the lower Mississippi Valley, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

"As Delta moves farther inland, heavy rainfall is expected in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic this weekend," it added.

Though the weather service said its models are not all in accord regarding the timing and potential amount of precipitation for Long Island, it said, "The current consensus has the highest probability late Sunday night into Monday."

Windy overnight

The winds overnight were hard to ignore, topping 40 mph in Suffolk locations such as Orient and the Westhampton and Shirley airports.

The weather service said Thursday, "Winds diminish this evening, becoming light overnight." The clear nighttime skies will allow lows to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s away from the coast.

Friday’s west wind should top out at around 10 mph and the daytime temperature should be a mild 65 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday could be both breezy and sunny: winds might gust up to 30 mph, with the highest speeds expected out east. And nighttime lows may only slip to the 50s and low 60s, the weather service said.

The winds should have calmed by Sunday, and the day should see a high in the low 70s before nightfall, when rain becomes a possibility.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

