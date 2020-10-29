Thursday’s rain, partly pinned on now-Tropical Storm Zeta, could add up to two inches of precipitation but daytime temperatures will be a mild 54 degrees, forecasters said.

A waning Zeta, about 65 miles west northwest of Atlanta at 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, will curve west and out to sea just south of New York.

It could bring a quarter of an inch of rain per hour to Long Island on Thursday. The odds of rain are 100%, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

"The heaviest period of rain looks to be for the afternoon and early evening," the weather service said.

And by the evening, the weather service said, "Gusty northeast winds will develop, especially for eastern coastal sections where the winds may gust to 35 to 40 mph at times."

Due to Zeta, the weather service said, "Gale warnings go into effect early this evening on a gusty northeast wind. The seas out on the ocean by tonight will build to 6 to 10 feet from west to east," before slowly calming Friday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for southwestern Suffolk and southern Nassau from 7 a.m. through noon Friday.

The season’s 27th named storm, having saturated and blasted the Yucatán Peninsula on Tuesday and then similarly assaulted Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday, has left tens of thousands without power, felled countless trees and damaged infrastructure, officials said.

Parts of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia all should brace for its high winds and some of those areas might see tornadoes, the National Hurricane Center said.

Zeta’s heavy rainfall and possible flash floods threaten a similar swath of states.



Long Islanders on Friday can anticipate a breezy day, with gusts as fast as 22 mph, along with rain, as the downpour odds are 90%. A daytime high of 46 degrees is forecast and a nighttime low of just 35.

"Friday night will likely be the first widespread freeze for much of the region," the weather service said.

Saturday’s sunshine should allow temperatures to rebound to 50 degrees during the day.

Yet then, the weather service said, "Another chilly night is in store Saturday night with temperatures around freezing inland (and) ranging to the upper 30s to near 40 elsewhere."

Sunday morning may start with a few showers — the odds are 30% — before the sun breaks out. Highs around 60 degrees are expected.

Both Monday and Tuesday are twins, at least weather wise: Sunshine and daytime highs around 50 degrees are expected.

Wednesday will be a close match but warmer by around eight degrees.

With the AP