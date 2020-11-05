Long Islanders are in for a delightful patch of weather with the only possible risks being the patchy fog that may greet them Thursday morning — and the unusually warm temperatures expected.

Thursday’s skies will be sunny as the Island "finds itself on the southeast region of a high pressure system over the Atlantic," the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

"Temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 60s as we make a steady return to fall weather," the forecasters said.

For anyone who likes volatile weather there might be a third risk: this is expected to be a rather boring stretch.

After a clear night Thursday with a low of 49 degrees, Friday should be partly sunny and then increasingly sunny,. And the sweaters, vests and jackets of autumn will be optional.

"Another pleasant day is in store for Friday with nearly clear skies and temperatures slightly higher in the upper 60s and low 70s," the forecasters said.

Friday night will be clear with a low of 51 degrees.

And then pretty much nothing but clear skies with daytime highs in the mid-60s is what the Island can expect through the weekend and into Monday night, when some clouds may roll in and give Tuesday overcast skies.

Until a possible cold front nears Tuesday night, the weather service said, "The area will remain in a warm air mass with temperatures remaining about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. At this time no record high temperatures are expected to be broken, however a few minimums may be set."

The mean temperature for November on Long Island is 45.1 degrees, the weather service says, and the range runs from 37.1 to 53.2, according to statistics collected in Islip since 1963.