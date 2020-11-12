Rain is a good bet on Thursday: the chances are 100%, but the weekend forecast has brightened, with sunshine now predicted for Saturday and Sunday — and most days through Wednesday.

Nor is rain on Friday expected to be anything like the lashing Tropical Storm Eta is bringing Florida as it strikes Cedar Key on the northwest coast and then barrels east across the northern peninsula, heading out to the Atlantic Ocean.

Long Islanders at most can expect half an inch of rain on Thursday, the National Weather Service's Islip office said.

And finally it will be cooling down, though thermometers still will be reading on the warm side for autumn.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Light Rain ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 64° Light Rain 62°/47° 62°/47° SEE FULL FORECAST

"Temps will start above seasonable this morning (mid-50s northwest interior to lower 60s city/coast), then gradually fall to seasonable levels in the 50s by this afternoon on a gusty northerly flow," the forecasters said on Thursday.

The cold front responsible for Thursday’s rain will linger around until the evening and then likely will be replaced by a low pressure system that may produce what the forecasters call another shot of rain into Friday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Overall, conditions tonight/Friday appear to be seasonably cool (lower to mid-40s tonight and upper 40s to mid-50s Friday), with breezy east/northeast/north flow, and a light stratiform rainfall moving through," the weather service said Thursday.

The weather service defines the term stratiform as "having extensive horizontal development."

On Friday, the odds of downpours are 70% but once again it will be far from a drenching, as the weather service only predicts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain. There might be some light rain before 9 p.m. and it will be a cool night with a low of about 42 degrees.

Here is how the weather service explains its striking confidence that the weekend will be bright and clear, starting Friday night.

"By the evening, (a) surface cold front pushes south through Long Island as a high pressure system over the Ohio River valley begins to build east...needless to say rain chances are near zero for the weekend as the high pressure system continues it`s eastward track becoming offshore by the end of the weekend," the weather service said.

So Saturday will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees. Sunday will be just the same but with thermometers reaching 58 degrees — still quite warm for this month.

A low pressure system could briefly give the Island heavy rain on Sunday night, when the odds of showers are 30%, the weather service said.

"The good news is the jet (stream) associated with this feature is 160 knots so the heavy rain is not expected to have much time to accumulate at this time," the weather service said.

A speed of 160 knots is around 184 mph.

Monday should be breezy, sunny and still warm with a daytime high of 57 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to offer the same sunny skies though it will be around 10 degrees cooler during the day and near freezing at night.