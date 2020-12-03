Thursday’s sunshine and unusual warmth, with a daytime high of 50 degrees expected, will not be matched Friday, when there is a slim chance rain will arrive after midday — kicking off a weekend storm that may linger until Sunday afternoon, forecasters said.

Temperatures should drop to more usual and colder levels Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

"Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-30s across the interior and the Pine Barrens of Long Island, and in the upper 30s to lower 40s elsewhere," the weather service said.

Yet Friday also should be balmy: the high during the day is expected to be 52 degrees. The odds of rain are 30%.

"Friday starts out dry as high pressure begins to shift offshore by Friday evening," the weather service said.

High pressure systems are tied to fair weather as air dries as it falls, pushing down on the Earth.

"Clouds begin to increase throughout the day as a shortwave trough and its associated cold front moves towards the region and moisture from a developing low pressure system over the Mississippi River Valley bring chances for rain across the area Friday afternoon and into Friday night," the forecasters said.

A shortwave trough is an elongated low area of low pressure, the weather service says. The rising air exerts less pressure on Earth. As it cools it condenses, creating clouds that then deliver rain.

Saturday’s chances of rain are 70%, and it could add up to one to two inches of precipitation, the weather service said.

Saturday will be a bit cooler, with the daytime high hitting 47 degrees by 9 a.m. and then slipping to 42. And the day should be noticeably breezier, the weather service calculated.

"At this juncture, (I am) expecting the bulk of the strong winds to begin late Saturday morning through Saturday night, with the strongest winds across central and eastern Long Island and southern Connecticut, with north/northwest gusts in the 40-45 mph range," a weather service meteorologist's forecast said.

Downpours also look likely Saturday night, though only a quarter of an inch at most may fall.

Sunday has a 40% chance of showers, and once again it will be mild, with a daytime high of 47 degrees predicted, the weather service said.

Monday, however, brings the sun back — and the daytime high will be just a touch cooler at 44 degrees.

That is well above the mean temperature for this month of 35.6 degrees. The range is 28.2 to 43, according to weather service statistics for Islip that begin on 1963.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be partly to mostly sunny, and should be just as mild.