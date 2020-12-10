Sun will break through Thursday after a cloudy and snowy Wednesday, with a high temperature forecast of 49 degrees and a low of 35, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday is expected to also be sunny, with a high around 53 degrees. It will become cloudy at night, with a low around 41 degrees, the weather service said.

Rain is likely over the weekend, beginning after 1 p.m. Saturday, when the temperature will reach a high around 55 degrees. The precipitation could total between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

At night, there’s a 50% chance of rain in otherwise mostly cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance of rain before noon on Sunday and a high of 57 degrees is expected.