Expect a stormy Christmas Eve, with the National Weather Service predicting strong winds and up to 2½ inches of rain in some places.

A high wind warning has been issued for Long Island from 6 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday. South winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 67 mph possible on Suffolk's east end, the weather service said.

The weather service warned of "scattered to numerous downed trees, tree limbs and power outages," and "dangerous travel conditions for high-profile vehicles."

Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion are also possible. However, a flood watch in effect for the metropolitan region does not apply to Long Island, the weather service said.

The heaviest rain is likely to fall between around 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Long Island may see rain later than other parts of the region, however.

"Most rain will be north and west of New York City today, with a greater likelihood of dry conditions prevailing all day farther east across Suffolk County and southeast Connecticut," the weather service said Thursday morning.

Parts of Long Island could get up to 2½ inches of rain, with less expected on the east end of the Island, the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 50s Thursday, but they will then start to drop, falling into the low 40s by Friday evening, the weather service said.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers Friday night, the weather service said. And ice could form Friday night, when temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s.

The weather should clear for the weekend, which is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s, the weather service said.