The week is forecast to conclude like it began: without precipitation, relatively clear skies, a high temperature of 39 degrees and a low of 26 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will hit 41 degrees, but the wind chill will be between 20 and 30. The nighttime temperature will be around 27 degrees.

The weekend will be mostly clear or sunny, with temperatures in the 20s or 30s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s, the weather service said. There’s a chance of rain and snow all day Tuesday.