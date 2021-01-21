Cloud-lovers will smile on Thursday, which will have a daytime high of 43 degrees — but feel more like 20 to 30 when the wind chill is factored in, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

There even is a remote chance of very light snow.

But, the weather service said, "Much of the time is expected to remain dry."

Clear and cold sums up Thursday night, with freezing temperatures and gusts of wind that could hit 20 mph expected.

Friday will be much the same, but sunny — just like the weekend, when daytime temperatures are expected to be around freezing and night time lows will fall to the low 20s. And the wind chill will make quite a difference, as it will be feeling cold indeed.

"Dry conditions are forecast for the weekend with highs barely making the freezing mark for Saturday and wind chills mainly in the teens for Saturday, and low to mid-30s for Sunday with wind chills mostly in the teens to lower 20s," the weather service said.

There also is a chance of flurries on Friday night, with thermometers sinking to 26 degrees.

That is not a risk on Saturday and Sunday, but Monday night and Tuesday could deliver snow.

All the cold air, thanks to a series of fronts, makes it quite likely any precipitation will be snow. The odds are about 40% both Monday night and Tuesday.

"This system is still more than five days out so there are still large uncertainties... it`s just the next thing to keep an eye on," the weather service said.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

Wednesday should be a sunny day with a daytime high of 35 degrees.