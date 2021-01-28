Increasingly bitter cold and stiff breezes will dominate Thursday and the days ahead, with as much as six inches of snow predicted starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather statement for the possible storm.

Thursday’s clouds should roll away and the high will reach 35 degrees, but the wind chill values will range from 20 to 25 with gusts kicking up to 33 mph, the weather service said.

And frigid arctic air will start sweeping in, plunging wind chill values dangerously low to zero by nightfall.

"A piece of the polar vortex over eastern Canada will drop southeast across the Northeast tonight, sending a surge of arctic air into the region late tonight into Friday," the weather service advised. "Furthermore, the cold air will be accompanied by strong northwest winds, gusting 30 to 40 mph, producing wind chills below zero at night and in the single digits during the daytime Friday."

While Long Island should escape the snow flurries expected just to the north and west, the weather service said, "This will be the coldest airmass this winter season."

The weather service added, "Highs Friday will range from the teens to around 20 inland, to the lower 20s along the coast."

Out on the ocean, a gale warning in effect Thursday was extended into Friday night, as sustained winds could reach 35 mph with gusts even higher, the weather service said. Waves should peak at five to nine feet on Friday afternoon before diminishing Saturday night. And look out for freezing spray, the weather service said.

Saturday should be sunny with a high near 28 degrees, and less wind to contend with.

Savor Sunday: sunshine should also be abundant and the high during the day will rise up to 33 degrees.

However, the weather service warned, "There is the potential for a coastal storm to bring six or more inches of snow to the area late Sunday night into Tuesday. Additionally, strong northeast winds, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will be possible."

The forecast may shift as the storm draws near and climate models come into alignment.

"At this time, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty with the low track and timing to be specific with details," the weather service cautioned.

The odds of the coastal storm arriving Sunday night are 50%. It certainly will be cold enough for snow, as the low is predicted to hit 25 degrees.

On Monday, however, temperatures will climb during the day to a high of 36 degrees and the 50% chance of precipitation includes both rain and snow.

Tuesday has a 30% chance of rain and snow, with a daytime high of 35 degrees predicted.

The sun will return Wednesday, which could encourage any snow or ice to melt, along with a rise in temperatures to 36 degrees during the day.