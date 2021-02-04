Thursday’s "abundant" sunshine will help raise temperatures to a mild 38 degrees, but a wintry mix may fall on parts of Long Island Friday, the National Weather Service said.

And after a sunny Saturday, snow possibly might return Sunday. Next week’s Arctic-like cold could also bring more of the white stuff on Tuesday to Wednesday, the weather service said.

Friday’s odds of precipitation are 60% though it may amount to less than a tenth of an inch. The daytime high will be a balmy 44 degrees.

Saturday’s predicted fair weather will offer sun and another mild daytime high of 38 degrees.

Sunday’s odds of rain, which may at times mix with snow, are 30%. The daytime high should hit nearly 40 degrees.

Monday will see the sun return, though it will be chillier at 32 degrees during the day.

Tuesday’s odds of snow are 30%. Wednesday’s odds are the same, the weather service said.

Cloudy, with seasonable temperatures

Until then, look for clouds on Thursday to depart from west to east, as often is the case.

"By the late morning and afternoon clear skies with abundant sunshine (will be) taking place," the weather service said. "This will lead to slightly warmer temperatures, as daytime maximums will get to seasonable levels."

Clouds roll back in Thursday night and may harbor more rain and snow for Long Island.

On Friday, the weather service said, "Towards daybreak look for light snow to develop across northern and northwestern zones, with a wintry mix likely towards the city and western Long Island and coastal Connecticut, with mainly rain across eastern Long Island."

The precipitation should taper off by Friday afternoon, and any snow should not amount to more than a nuisance.

"Any snowfall accumulation should be negligible closer to the coast, and light across northwestern sections, perhaps up to an inch or so in a few spots," the weather service said.

Saturday, though sunny, will be blustery.

"West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph should make temperatures feel like the 20s all day," the weather service said.

And Sunday may turn out better than expected.

There is "only (a) slight chance to chance for precipitation as of now but like before the cold temperatures aloft would be supportive of a wintry mix if it occurs," the weather service said.

The frigid cold weather is expected to resume next week, and the weather service cautioned it is still too early to predict what, if any, storms arrive.

"Next week is expected to begin chilly and dry with subfreezing temperatures...With this near Arctic airmass in place, models are indicating that another broad low pressure system could bring another round of snowfall and/or wintry mix for Tuesday into the middle of next week," the weather service said.