NWS: LIers waking up to 3 inches of snow, winter weather advisory for this morning

Long Islanders waking up Thursday to around three inches of snow should be prepared for slippery roads if they get behind the wheel, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory that runs through 10 a.m. Thursday and a hazardous weather outlook. Several school districts on the Island have announced delayed openings.

Any snowfall should end by late morning and the day will be cold, with a high around freezing and a wind chill of 15 to 25 degrees expected.

The recent swift rotation between fair and stormy weather continues into next week.

And there is another theme: Arctic cold. Thursday night’s low is expected to be 16 degrees, the weather service said.

"There will be enough of a north wind most of the night closer to the coast as the high builds in, but with fresh snow pack it is possible that lows could be a few degrees colder" depending on how the winds develop, the weather service said.

Friday’s cold can be pinned on the polar vortex which has pushed south, riding the jet stream.

"Arctic high pressure will build southward towards the northeast on Friday, with dry and cold conditions expected," the weather service said. "Temperatures will largely stay in the mid and upper 20s for highs."

And that cold will linger: "Temperatures will continue below normal this weekend into early next week," the weather service said, with highs in the low to mid-30s predicted.

Look for a sunny Friday and a cloudy Saturday, and chance of more snow and sleet on Sunday, the weather service said.

Washington’s Birthday on Monday should be fair, however.

On Tuesday, there could be another chance of a rain and snow storm, though it should depart in time for sunshine to return on Wednesday.

The different systems developing in Canada, the Midwest and the South, and how they will interact, has impeded forecasts, the weather service said.

"An active weather pattern in the long term continues, but predictability with regard to specific details on precipitation types and timing of systems is low," the weather service said.