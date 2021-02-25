Thursday will be sunny and blustery — wind gusts could hit 25 mph — with a daytime high of 46 degrees, forecasters said.

Friday will be similar, though slightly cooler and much less windy, the National Weather Service said.

These temperatures follow what the weather service said was the "warmest afternoon since Christmas Day on Wednesday."

And then it looks like Long Island may be in for a rainy weekend.

On Saturday, there is a slight chance of pre-dawn snow and rain, which should turn entirely to rain by 10 a.m., the weather service said.

"With low temperatures Friday night dropping into the upper 20s for the interior and the low to middle 30s for the coastline/NYC metro (area), any precipitation that can move in before morning on Saturday has the potential to be in the form of light snow or a light snow/rain mix," the weather service said. "Most of the precipitation likely won't move into the area until after sunrise on Saturday so much of it should be in the form of rain for much of the area."

Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s on Saturday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The odds that rain continues into Saturday night are 30%. On Sunday, the odds climb to 40%.

Sunday’s daytime high is expected to hit 46 degrees.

Sunshine then should return for the Monday to Wednesday period, when daytime temperatures are expected to bounce from 46 degrees on Monday down to 39 on Tuesday and then up to 44 on Wednesday, the weather service said.