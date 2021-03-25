Dense fog may make driving especially hazardous Thursday morning, said the forecasters, who predicted patches may linger until noon.

The risk of fog prompted the National Weather Service to issue a special weather statement.

The daytime high will be 63 degrees. The skies should slowly clear, and then there may be showers late Thursday night, the weather service said.

And that fog might return after 9 p.m. on Thursday, said the weather service, which predicted a night time low just short of 50 degrees.

Friday morning probably will also start off with showers, though they should end by mid-morning, allowing for a mostly sunny day with a high near 68 degrees, the weather service said.

Wind gusts Friday could hit 36 mph, the weather service said.

The damp and high winds are courtesy of the same system that may pummel the mid-South with tornadoes on Thursday, according to the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service.

And Friday also might see record-high temperatures up and down the Atlantic Seaboard ahead of a sunny and clear — but cooler — Saturday, when the day time high will be 58 degrees.

Before the cold front arrives on Saturday, the Weather Prediction Center said, "The East Coast will feel more like late spring with highs in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast soaring into the 70s with even some highs even reaching the low 80s. Numerous daily record warm minimum temps are on tap from Florida to Maine on Friday with highs over 90 degrees possible across the Sunshine State."

Temperatures on Thursday could also possibly near record highs, the weather service said. No new records were set Wednesday though the potential was there, it said.

Then while Saturday night should be clear, with a low in the mid-40s, showers may sweep in Sunday morning as early as 8 a.m., the weather service said. The odds of rain are 70%.

The daytime high Sunday will be 55 degrees.

And then more clear weather arrives for the Monday to Wednesday period, said the weather service, which predicted day time temperatures in the low to mid-50s and night time lows in the mid- to upper 30s.