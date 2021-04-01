Rain is quite likely Thursday — the odds of precipitation are 80% — but only a tenth of an inch is expected, the forecasters said.

The high for the day on Long Island should hit 50 degrees, a mild temperature that will be offset by wind gusts that could hit almost hit 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

"Highs today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, however it will feel like the lower 40s with the wind," the weather service said.

Temperatures will drop to below freezing overnight and then look for at least partly sunny skies from Friday to Wednesday, though initially it will be rather chilly.

Trailing cold front

The rain predicted for Long Island on Thursday is part of a broader system bringing snow to much of the Northeast. A few snowflakes may reach as far south as north and west of New York City, but likely will give Long Island a miss, the weather service said.

"A strengthening low pressure system currently located near southern New England is tracking north and will produce light to moderate rain this morning along coastal sections of the Northeast and New England," said the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service. "As it does so, a trailing cold front will usher in much colder temperatures and gusty winds across the eastern United States."

Southern Nassau, along with New York City and areas north and west of the city, will be under a freeze watch from late Thursday night through Friday morning, the weather service cautioned. The watch means the weather service expects temperatures to remain below 32 degrees for "a climatologically significant period of time."

On Friday, the high during the day will rise to 43 degrees and the winds will have calmed to 11 mph, the weather service said.

"Lows on Friday night will be cold, generally in the middle to upper 20s for most and the low 30s for warmer areas toward the NYC metro and the coast," the weather service said.

Then Saturday starts a more clement spell.

"Temperatures on Saturday will begin to moderate a bit back to seasonable with highs in the low to middle 50s," the weather service said.

A sunny Sunday should see thermometers climb to 57 degrees. A night time low of 40 degrees is expected.

The Monday to Wednesday stretch should be similar, with the weather service predicting temperatures will rise a few degrees every day, reaching a high of 63 degrees on Wednesday with a night time low of 43.