The week’s pleasant daytime weather continues Thursday, with a high temperature of 63 degrees expected, though it will be colder at night: a low of 43 degrees is predicted, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be slightly cooler, with a high of 57 degrees and a low of 43, the weather service reported.

Temperatures will hit 61 degrees during the day Saturday before a chance of rain showers after midnight and a low of 47 earlier in the evening.

Showers are likely Sunday after 12 p.m., with a chance they continue into the evening. The rain could continue until Tuesday, when it will be sunny until at least Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday through Wednesday, the weather service said.