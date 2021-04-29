At least the off-and-on showers and possible thunderstorms predicted for Thursday and Friday should clear out in time for a sunny weekend, the forecasters said.

Thursday’s daytime high should hit 68 degrees — but if the day if just slightly cooler than the National Weather Service predicts, record minimum temperatures may be broken.

The records are 65 degrees for LaGuardia Airport, 60 for Kennedy Airport, 57 for Long Island MacArthur Airport, and 64 for New York City.

And Friday could be striking for another reason: howling winds.

The weather service said: "Gusty conditions on Friday can be expected with gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph by Friday afternoon into the first part of Friday night. A few isolated peak gusts to 60 mph cannot be ruled out."

Power outages could arise, with wires and trees — now in what the weather service calls "full foliage" — knocked down. Any damage may top what has been seen so far this year, it said.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for southern Queens and Nassau on Friday.

Flooding possible

On Thursday especially, the weather service said, "Timing of shower activity will be a challenge all day."

A morning wave of rain is predicted followed by a second wave in the afternoon.

Rainfall should be fairly slight — no more than a quarter of an inch on Thursday and Friday — though those levels may be exceeded during thunderstorms, when as much as 1 inch may fall, the weather service said.

Thursdays’ odds of rain are 60%. Friday’s odds are 40%.

Minor flooding along the Great South and Jamaica bays and western Long Island Sound are possible Thursday night.

Flooding may recur — and be even more widespread — on Friday, reaching New York Harbor, Fairfield in Connecticut and Westchester County in New York, the weather service said.

The downpours are arriving with what the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center calls, "A slow-moving front, spanning from the northeast westward to the Ohio Valley and then southwest to the middle/lower Mississippi Valley and the Southern Plains."

The prediction center said, "Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the boundary from the northeast to the lower Mississippi Valley through early Friday morning."

It added, "The rain will end over the Mid-Atlantic/Ohio Valley by Friday evening."

Part of upstate New York can anticipate wet snow Friday night, it said.

The daytime high for Friday will be in the upper 60s, the weather service said. And Friday night will be a chilly one, thanks to a cold front.

"By late Friday night, wind chills will fall into the lower 30s across the far northern sections" of the tri-state area, the weather service said. Lows should be in the 40s on Long Island.

Saturday should be sunny with a daytime high of 63 degrees. Sunday will be much the same but a warmer 67 degrees, the weather service predicted

Monday will see the sunshine filtered through clouds and thermometers should climb to 70 degrees during the day, the weather service said.

Tuesday and Wednesday, however, have a 30% chance of rain. Daytime highs should be just a few degrees cooler, according to the weather service.