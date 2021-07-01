There is a chance of isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms Thursday, with flash flooding on the western end of Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

Those storms figure to lead what the weather service describes as "a slow-moving cold front" bringing cooler temperatures to the area into the Fourth of July Weekend — and there's rain in the forecast through Saturday before mostly sunny skies are predicted for Sunday.

The system should give Long Islanders a break from the oppressive weather streak that marked the beginning of the week, when the combination of high heat and humidity led to a heat advisory warning of the potential for heat-related illness.

The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be about 87 degrees. Severe thunderstorms are possible between 2 and 8 p.m., and there could be "strong to damaging wind gusts," the weather service said.

The weather system moving into the area then figures to drop daytime temperatures into the 70s through the Fourth of July, according to the latest forecast.

The weather service is also warning of a moderate to high risk of rip currents Friday at South Shore ocean beaches, primarily in Suffolk.

There's a 30 to 80% chance of heavy rain during the day Thursday, a 90% chance of heavy rain Thursday night, a 60% chance of rain Friday and a 50% chance of rain Saturday, the weather service said.