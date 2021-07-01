TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

There is a chance of isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms Thursday, with flash flooding on the western end of Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

Those storms figure to lead what the weather service describes as "a slow-moving cold front" bringing cooler temperatures to the area into the Fourth of July Weekend — and there's rain in the forecast through Saturday before mostly sunny skies are predicted for Sunday.

The system should give Long Islanders a break from the oppressive weather streak that marked the beginning of the week, when the combination of high heat and humidity led to a heat advisory warning of the potential for heat-related illness.

The high temperature for Thursday is expected to be about 87 degrees. Severe thunderstorms are possible between 2 and 8 p.m., and there could be "strong to damaging wind gusts," the weather service said.

The weather system moving into the area then figures to drop daytime temperatures into the 70s through the Fourth of July, according to the latest forecast.

The weather service is also warning of a moderate to high risk of rip currents Friday at South Shore ocean beaches, primarily in Suffolk.

There's a 30 to 80% chance of heavy rain during the day Thursday, a 90% chance of heavy rain Thursday night, a 60% chance of rain Friday and a 50% chance of rain Saturday, the weather service said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference
Poll: Most NYers say Cuomo shouldn't seek 4th term
FIRE ISLAND: YOUR LOCAL NATIONAL TREASURE An overview
Seniors Calendar: Events from July 4 to July 11
Bethpage High School's Regal Eagles team won one
Nassau School Notebook: Teams win FIRST top awards
Abby Edwards, a junior at Westhampton Beach High
Way to Go! Westhampton Beach junior raises $30G for autism
The Stony Brook School's robotics team won the
Suffolk School Notebook: Stony Brook among FIRST winners
Didn’t find what you were looking for?