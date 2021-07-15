Thursday’s sultry weather, with heat indices hitting 93 to 97, will give way to an even hotter Friday — and a Saturday cooldown doesn’t look as certain as a wet weekend.

Those high heat index values, which reflect how the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory and a hazardous weather outlook that runs from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday.

And an air quality alert was issued from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for the New York City metropolitan area — but not Long Island — by the state Department of Environmental Conservation due to high ozone levels.

Any spots of fog should lift off by 10 a.m. or so Thursday, with abundant sunshine raising daytime thermometers to 85 degrees, the weather service said.

Thursday could possibly see an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The odds are 20% before 1 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

The combination of a strong high pressure system sitting off the Carolinas and its opposite, a low pressure system perched over the Great Lakes, will allow winds to blow warm and moist air up from the South, the weather service explained.

High pressure systems clear the skies as their falling air dries and cools. Low pressure systems, whose air rises and warms, cause rain as vapors condense into clouds.

One way high pressure systems bring warm and moist air up from the Gulf of Mexico in this hemisphere is by swirling clockwise, meteorologists say.

Out West, the heat wave remains intense — but not as unbearable as it was last week — while sections of the Midwest and desert southwest face various threats, including intense rain, severe storms and floods, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Back on Long Island, Friday’s daytime high could hit 86 degrees. The low pressure system, which partly blocked the southwest wind, will head north, allowing even more hot and humid air to blow up from the Gulf, the weather service said.

Heat indices will climb to scorching levels: "Urbanized areas could see heat indices reaching 99-103 degrees in the afternoon," the weather service said. "Surrounding areas such as the Lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut will likely see heat indices around 93-97 for the day."

How hot Saturday gets depends partly on when any downpours and thunderstorms arrive, which in turn depends on when a cold front sweeps in.

The high for the day, at least for now, is expected to reach 83 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain, mostly after 3 p.m. or so, the weather service said.

Downpours and storms may continue into the night, and the odds for more of the same on Sunday are about 60%, the weather service estimated.

Daytime highs from Sunday to Wednesday should hover in the low 80s.

And more rain is possible. Monday’s shower and storm chances are 40%, according to the weather service.

After a sunny Tuesday, Wednesday looks to be split between sun and rain, with the odds of the latter around 40%.