Thursday's weather may start off calmly though it will be quite muggy with a daytime of 76 degrees, but the chances of powerful thunderstorms will become increasingly likely as the day progresses, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 30% chance of storms after 2 p.m., which will rise to 70% by Thursday night, the weather service said.

"The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, however, large hail is possible, along with an isolated tornado," the forecasters said.

At least the storms — which will threaten much of the central United States from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic states — should move swiftly, from 17 mph to 46 mph, "so the expectation is for brief, heavy rainfall," the weather service said.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the tri-state region from Thursday into early Friday morning.

From New York to Indianapolis to St. Louis, there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, the weather service's Storm Prediction Center said.

A "slight" risk is the mid-ground between the prediction center's warning of an "enhanced" risk for the area from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., and the "marginal" risk assessed from Chicago to Detroit to Lincoln, Nebraska.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A high pressure system, in which falling air dries and cools, clearing the skies of clouds, is heading out to sea over New England, according to the forecasters, explaining a warm front next will travel north through the Mid-Atlantic area as a cold front arrives from the southeast.

"Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the cold front," it said.

Much of the Central High Plains region could also experience storms, while in the Northwest, temperatures could again exceed 100 degrees in spots as that area remains in the grip of an exceptional heat wave.

On Long Island, the storms should have departed by Friday, and forecasters are predicting a high pressure system from the Midwest will sail in, which means the day should be sunny with daytime thermometers rising to 85 degrees, the weather service said.

"Models are coming into better agreement that there will be an initial push of drier air behind the front Friday afternoon to lower dew points into the 50s for most locations," it said.

When dew points, which measure how cool the air must be for vapors to condense, slide to 55 or below, the air is considered dry and comfortable, according to the weather service.

And it will be a cool Friday night, with temperatures slipping to the 50s inland and the mid- to upper 50s in other parts of the metropolitan area, though New York City’s night time low will likely only fall to around 60 degrees, it predicted.

"Saturday is shaping up to be a seasonably mild and sunny day," the weather service said, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in New York City, where 80 degrees or so is possible.

"Dew points may lower into the 40s to low 50s, making it feel quite comfortable for the end of July," the weather service said.

The high pressure system heads out to sea on Saturday night, and Sunday, as a shortwave trough develops, has a 30% chance of rain mostly after 2 p.m.

A shortwave trough can increase the odds of thunderstorms, the weather service said, defining these systems as disturbances in the mid or upper part of the atmosphere that cause "upward motion."

Sunday’s daytime high should top out in the upper 70s.

Thermometers are not expected to climb above the low 80s from Monday to Wednesday, when skies should be at least partly sunny.

By comparison, July’s mean temperature is 73.9 degrees in Islip, according to weather service records that date back to 1963.