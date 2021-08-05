Thursday’s clouds signal a 30% chance of showers — mostly in the morning and mostly for Long Island’s Twin Forks and southeastern Connecticut — as rain swings up the coast from Delaware and New Jersey, forecasters said.

And then it should be at least partly sunny through the weekend and into next Thursday, with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

A warming trend sets in early next week that will see temperatures rise back into the mid-80s or higher during the day and drop to the 60s at night, the National Weather Service said. And look for the humidity to soar once again.

Flash flood watch canceled

Thursday’s daytime high, meanwhile, will be a coolish 77 degrees.

Ocean beaches through Thursday evening have a high risk of rip currents, leading the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook.

An earlier flash flood watch that covered eastern Suffolk and southern Connecticut was cancelled Thursday morning because any rain was not expected to be particularly intense.

Instead, it will take "several hours" for the expected 1 to 1¼ inches of rain to fall, the weather service predicted.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Thereafter, drying conditions take place from west to east," the weather service said.

Clouds may lift away near New York City, where it may turn warmer than Long Island and southern Connecticut, it added.

Intense rain and flash flooding remains a threat in spots on Thursday across southeastern New England while the Desert Southwest will again be coping with excessive heat, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The interior Northwest is stuck for another day with poor air quality and possible wildfires but a rain- and storm-delivering low pressure system off California’s coast should finally head to the northern Rockies on Friday that will also usher in cooler air.

Mainly dry conditions expected

Back East, as the front that had stalled over the Atlantic Coast moves offshore, a high pressure system will arrive Thursday night from the West and then slide offshore, making way for a low pressure system, the weather service said.

While high pressure systems bring clear weather, as falling air dries and cools, low pressure systems can bring rain, as warm, rising air allows vapors to condense.

"Mainly dry conditions are expected with a rebound in temperatures Friday and Saturday with southwest winds in the low levels allowing for more warm air advection," the weather service said.

The term advection refers to the way wind carries an "atmospheric property," such as humidity.

The low pressure system, however, means "some showers will be possible, perhaps even a thunderstorm north and west of New York City with daytime warming and instability build up," the weather service said.

By instability, the weather service means the way a volume of air tends to accelerate when pushed out of its original position, which can intensify thunderstorms.

Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s Friday through Sunday, the weather service said.

The arrival of a warm front on Monday might also bring a few showers and thunderstorms, and then there will be a return to more torrid temperatures.

"The heat really builds on Tuesday as the subtropical ridge expands over the Continental United States," the weather service said.

A ridge is an elongated area of high pressure — the opposite of a trough.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday might see thunderstorms, the weather service said, adding: "Temperatures each day through long term will see highs in the 80s and low 90s."

And dew points, which gauge how cool the air must be to condense, will rise back into the "oppressive" range, spiking as high as the low 70s by mid-week, the weather service said.