Thursday’s forecast is another scorcher, with sunshine and humidity expected to send heat indices to 95 or 100 — and possibly to 105 in "isolated" spots, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory runs through 8 p.m. Thursday for Nassau and northwest Suffolk. New York City and northeast New Jersey’s heat advisory expires at 8 p.m. Friday.

And with lung-burning ozone, smog’s main component, expected to rise to unhealthy levels, an air quality alert was issued for the Long Island and New York City metropolitan regions that runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

A backdoor cold front on Friday — which means it swings in from the east, the opposite of the usual direction — will usher in cooler weather, helping to end this week's heat wave.

Starting Saturday, daytime highs will be capped in the low 80s and night time lows will slip to the high 60s to low 70s through Wednesday. Showers will be possible almost every day.

Humid air mass

The last two days of this latest heat wave can be blamed on a high pressure system sitting off the mid-Atlantic coast that is "bringing in a more humid air mass," the weather service explained.

Long Island’s daytime temperatures on Thursday and Friday should top out at 87 degrees, and while sea breezes should cool coastal sections, the weather service said, "the increased humidity in some of these areas will warrant the continuation of Heat Advisories."

Right now, showers and storms are predicted for northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, where as much as two inches of rain might fall in a few areas, but not on Long Island.

On Friday, heat advisories may be expanded to include southwest Suffolk, the Twin Forks and southeast coastal Connecticut, especially if heat indices in those places on Thursday rise to 95 to 99, the weather service said.

And by Friday night, there is a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, though mainly after midnight.

Saturday's chances of showers and storms are also 40% and the daytime high should reach 77 degrees.

"High pressure builds in at the surface from southeastern Canada on Saturday, and temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs only in the 70s to lower 80s, though the air mass looks to continue to be on the humid side," the weather service said.

It added, "With the frontal boundary just to the south of the area, there remains a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday."

There is a 30% chance of showers Sunday and highs will be near 81 degrees, the weather service said.

And then, the chances of a wet Monday are 30%. A sunny Tuesday could give way to night time downpours but Wednesday should also be clear.