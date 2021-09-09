Thursday is almost sure to be a washout, especially on eastern Long Island, with the chance of showers and storms estimated at 90% during the day and 50% at night, though mainly before 9 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Take heart, though: the next six days should be mostly sunny and clement, with temperatures during the day mainly topping out in the upper 70s and slipping to the mid-60s at night.

Before that, a cold front may stall over the tri-state area Thursday afternoon, and a rain-delivering low pressure system will form along it, with more showers likely on eastern Long Island and Connecticut, the weather service said.

There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall "that begins at the Nassau-Suffolk border and extends northeastward into Connecticut," the weather service said, citing its Weather Prediction Center’s assessment.

The weather service said the rainfall could be heavy and estimated as much as two inches might fall.

"Thunderstorms will be possible, however instability will be limited so (am) not expecting severe activity," the weather service said.

And no flood watch was issued for Long Island, partly because the rain is not expected to fall at unusually rapid rates.

The cold front will help push Tropical Depression Mindy, expected to cross southeastern Georgia Thursday morning, "off the coast of the southeastern U.S. together with the rain and thunderstorms off much of the East Coast later tonight," the National Hurricane Center said.

Swimming banned at some LI beaches

Hurricane Larry, about 240 miles east-southeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m. Thursday, is expected to head up the Atlantic Coast, creating large swells through the end of the week, the hurricane center warned.

As a result, there is a high risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches through Friday evening, said the weather service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

Swimming is currently prohibited at Jones Beach, Robert Moses, and Hither Hills state parks due to rough surf, according to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Friday on Long Island, meanwhile, should see a return to pleasant late-summer weather, with sunshine and a northwest breeze of no more than 13 mph predicted.

The breeze should help lower the humidity.

"A drier airmass will build in with dewpoints in the 50s by the afternoon," the weather service said. "Skies will clear early in the morning and a sunny day can be expected."

Dew points measure how cold the air must be for vapors to condense. Dew points in the 50s are viewed as fairly comfortable, while above 60 or so the air starts feeling muggy and around 70 is considered tropical.

Sunshine is predicted through the weekend and into Wednesday, the weather service said. Still, there may be a few sprinkles.

Though a cold front swings down from the northwest on Sunday, a cloud-clearing high pressure system developing in New England may send that system to the southwest on Monday, before it returns as a warm front on Tuesday, the weather service said.

"It`s not until Monday afternoon that we might see a passing shower in association with this frontal boundary," the weather service said. "And with the warm front passing through Tuesday there will be a chance to slight chance of showers and thunderstorms."